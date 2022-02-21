Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Tronox stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 401,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

