Truist Financial Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $122.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.57.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.