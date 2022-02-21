Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

TRUP opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

