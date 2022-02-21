Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $906,000 Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of H&E Equipment Services worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $10,164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 184,586 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HEES opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

