Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

