Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.05 Million in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of E.W. Scripps as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,291,000 after acquiring an additional 724,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 243,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

