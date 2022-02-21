Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Stock Holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,415 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Endo International worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Endo International by 340.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.08 on Monday. Endo International plc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14.

ENDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

