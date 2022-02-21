Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.16 Million in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.06% of XPEL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in XPEL by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XPEL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,830. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $65.94 on Monday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.