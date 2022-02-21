Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $704,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

