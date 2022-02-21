Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $728,000 Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

FBP opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

