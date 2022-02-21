Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,411 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $206.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.18 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

