Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $933,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,481,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

