Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.95 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.12 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

