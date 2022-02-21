Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Service Co. International worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

SCI stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

