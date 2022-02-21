Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 5,700 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,005.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,145.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,243.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

