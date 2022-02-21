Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 600 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.75% of Boot Barn worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $80.12 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

