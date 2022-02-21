Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of OneMain worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $41,819,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.84 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

