Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 134,500 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.15% of Eventbrite worth $20,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth about $57,508,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 40.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,042,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 584,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 448.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 580,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after purchasing an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.92. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

