Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 448,900 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 448,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.82% of KAR Auction Services worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $13.97 on Monday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

