Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 301,100 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 301,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,810,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.34% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $3,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 566,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 286.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 121,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.