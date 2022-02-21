Two Sigma Investments LP Has $21.94 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 376,033 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.63% of Methanex worth $21,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after buying an additional 275,114 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.84. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

