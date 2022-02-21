Two Sigma Investments LP Has $22.88 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.69% of Prothena worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prothena by 4,564.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,907,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $33.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

