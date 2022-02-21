Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,181,122 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,181,122 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.94% of Two Harbors Investment worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after acquiring an additional 397,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 670,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

