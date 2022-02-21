Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,592.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $283.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.55. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

