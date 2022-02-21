Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.