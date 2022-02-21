Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,185 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

ESS opened at $315.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

