Two Sigma Securities LLC Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

