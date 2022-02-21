Typhoon Network (TYPH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,693.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $202,000.64 and approximately $3,693.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,514.16 or 0.06849147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.14 or 0.99982355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00049942 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

