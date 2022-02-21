UBS Group AG Acquires 1,403,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 444.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.27% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $107,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37.

