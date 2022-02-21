UBS Group AG Acquires 347,989 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $110,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $25.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

