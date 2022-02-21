UBS Group AG Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,269 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $118,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

