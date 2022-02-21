UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,680 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($22.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,567 ($21.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,622.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,526.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

