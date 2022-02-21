UBS Group Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $420.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $465.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

CRL stock opened at $293.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.84. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after buying an additional 152,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

