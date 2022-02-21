Unilever (LON:ULVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,630.00

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,630 ($62.97) and last traded at GBX 3,850 ($52.36), with a volume of 4136273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,857.50 ($52.46).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.76) to GBX 4,000 ($54.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($51.00) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($46.24) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,179.17 ($56.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,875.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,936.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($52.14) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($27,113.83). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($51.18) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($204,705.56). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever Company Profile (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

