United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.03.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $164.93 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.46, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average is $231.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.