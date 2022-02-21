United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 184.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

