United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 162.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $55.48 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

