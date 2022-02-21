United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,427.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,241 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 43.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 774,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

