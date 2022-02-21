United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $423,300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 96.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 244,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $722,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $4,132,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

