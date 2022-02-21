United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 19,418 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.68 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

