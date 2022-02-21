Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $147,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 512,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.18 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.