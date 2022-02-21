Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $24,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 482,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

