Utah Retirement Systems Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.77. 2,795,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.