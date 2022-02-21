Utah Retirement Systems Has $55.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after buying an additional 296,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

