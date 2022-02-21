Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,111 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,650. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

