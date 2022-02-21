Utah Retirement Systems Sells 21,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $67.55. 12,278,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,131,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

