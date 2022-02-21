Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,100 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

LLY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.31. 2,518,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

