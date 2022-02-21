Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) to announce $17.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.88 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $65.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.18 million, with estimates ranging from $99.46 million to $162.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of VLNS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,688. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $10,384,000.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.