Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) to announce $17.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.88 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year sales of $65.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.18 million, with estimates ranging from $99.46 million to $162.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth $10,384,000.
Valens Company Profile
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.