Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $152.52 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.