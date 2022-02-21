Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 536,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

